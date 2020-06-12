Loretha H. Collins (nee Holloway), of Yeadon, Pa., passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Loretha was reared in Darby Township, PA. She attended public schools in Darby Township, graduating from Darby High School. Loretha continued her education at West Chester University transferring to Temple University receiving her undergraduate degree in 1955 and master’s degree in 1986. She began teaching in the Philadelphia School District in 1955 and continued until her retirement in 1993. She is predeceased by her husband, Theodore W. Collins, two brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her children Barbara Collins, Linda Collins and granddaughter, Desiree, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. The family will have a private viewing and burial. A Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Lansdowne, PA, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store