Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Rideout-Memmolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Diane Rideout-Memmolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Diane Rideout-Memmolo Obituary
Loretta Diane Rideout-Memmolo, age 76, of Wilmington, DE went home to the Lord on September 2, 2019. Loretta is survived by her children, Laurie Rideout-Williamson (Curt, Sr.), Butch Rideout (Lori) and David Rideout (Jennifer); grandchildren, Katie, Henry and Autumn; brother, Robert Collison, Jr. and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert, Sr. and Loretta Collison; husbands, Franklyn E. Rideout, Sr. and Louis A. Memmolo and sisters, Judith Ann Andreoli and Joyce Hendricks. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark, where a celebration of life will be held at 3 PM. Interment will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now