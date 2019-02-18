|
|
Loretta Giglia (nee Alleva), age 94, of Broomall, formerly of Upper Darby, on January 2nd 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent James Giglia, and her precious daughter Dawn Halstead. Survived by her loving children; Dianne Kelly, Joseph Giglia, and sons-in-law Art Halstead and William Cosentino. Also her six cherished grandchildren, and nine dear great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Sunday, February 24th, 2:00PM, D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow 3:00PM, Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019