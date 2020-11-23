1/1
Loretta Joan Oliver Pinnock
(1938-2020) Loretta Joan Oliver Pinnock, 82, of Eddystone, died Monday, November 23, 2020 peacefully at her home. She is now reunited with her beloved husband of 57 years Richard H. Pinnock. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Lentz) Oliver. Loving sister to the late Marie “Babs” Oliver, Jacki Teofilak, June Pallishusky and her Aunt Mary Aydelotte. Loretta is survived by her sister Lee Willa and brother Jack Oliver (Yvonne). Loretta was a loving and devoted mother of Richard Pinnock (Nancy), Susan Wagner, Debra Cipressi (Al), Karen Brennan (Tom), Nancy Jenzano and David Pinnock; grandmother of Christina Ancone (Harry), Brian Wagner, Kacie Pinnock, Brooke Jenzano, Noah Jenzano and Dana Pinnock; and great-grandmother to Adlyn Rose Ancone. She was Aunt Loretta to dozens of nieces, nephews and extended family.. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, which the family will announce at a later time. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
