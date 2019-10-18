|
|
Loretta Joyce Blunt, 86, longtime Morton resident. Loretta Joyce Blunt passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Early Blunt. Loretta was the youngest of six children to the late Howard and Edna Mitchell. She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Sabrina (Aldridge) Fox, George (Rosalyn) Blunt, Sheldon Blunt, Gerald Blunt, and Bruce Blunt, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Loretta was a registered nurse and earned her nursing degree in 1956 from Mercy-Douglass Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Visitation will be held on October 22, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00PM at 230 Walnut Street, Morton, PA 19070. Graveside service will be held on October 23, 2019 at 11:30AM at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA 19008. Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home, Chester, PA. www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 19, 2019