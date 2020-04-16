|
(1929-2020) Loretta M. Plunkett, age 91, of Glenolden passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020.Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Plunkett. Loretta worked as a medical secretary for the University of Pennsylvania retiring in the late 1980’s. She is survived by her four cousins Lorraine Murray, Regina Lawless, Dorothy Marinelli and Claire Reinke and many 2nd and 3rd cousins. Services and Interment will be held privately due to Covid19 restrictions. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020