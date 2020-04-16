Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Plunkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta M. Plunkett


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta M. Plunkett Obituary
(1929-2020) Loretta M. Plunkett, age 91, of Glenolden passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020.Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Plunkett. Loretta worked as a medical secretary for the University of Pennsylvania retiring in the late 1980’s. She is survived by her four cousins Lorraine Murray, Regina Lawless, Dorothy Marinelli and Claire Reinke and many 2nd and 3rd cousins. Services and Interment will be held privately due to Covid19 restrictions. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -