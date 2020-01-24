|
|
Loretta R. Casey Mullen, 83, of Boothwyn passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born in Chester to the late Francis and Helen Casey. Loretta was raised in Eddystone where she attended St. Rose of Lima School and later went on to Graduate from Notre Dame High School with the class of 1953. She was a woman who was dedicated to her home and family. In high school she was a standout participant in track & field and was invited to run in the Penn Relays. She is survived by her husband, John A. Mullen, Sr.; children, John A. Mullen, Jr., Linda Smith, Carol Jones, Diane Archdeacon, James Mullen, Joseph Mullen, and Daniel Mullen; sisters, Eleanor Burke, Marie Deeg; 26 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 27th at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church 4225 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, Pa. Friends and family are invited to call from 9am-10:30am in church. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at https://komenphiladelphia.org/donate/
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020