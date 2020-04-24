|
|
Lorna F. Campbell of Aston, PA passed away on April 21,2020. Lorna was born on May 18, 1937 in Spangler, PA to the late George Funk and Susan West. She worked as a secretary for Westinghouse Electric and Atwell, Vogel & Sterling and held jobs at GC Murphy and Woolworths. She lived the majority of her life in Pennsylvania but also spent time living in Wilmington, Delaware and Corpus Christi, Texas. Lorna was a caring, kind-hearted person who never complained and always looked for the positive in everything. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family…especially the grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover and in her later years always enjoyed her beloved parakeets - her grandchildren grew up calling her Grandma Birdie. She loved being outside in nature and would never miss her evening walks. She always enjoyed sitting on the porch every evening sharing the company of her friends and neighbors. Some of her most fond, later memories were joining her grandkids for vacations in Cape May Point, NJ with the Burcher family….where she loved sitting back and watching everyone enjoy life. She is survived by her two children - R. Douglas Campbell (Mia) of Coronado, CA and Heather Campbell Burcher (Ed) of Oakville, Ontario and three grandchildren; Kelsey, Hayley and Sean Due to the current circumstances, graveside services and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 providenceac.org or a as so many are in need of help today.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020