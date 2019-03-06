|
Lorraine Alberta Ricci McGlinchey, age 69, a longtime resident of Collingdale, passed away on March 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with her illness. Lorraine was a 1967 graduate of Archbishop Prendergast High School. She previously worked for Curtis Publishing and the Social Security Administration. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph Church, where she served in many capacities such as Eucharistic Minister, Mothers Club, CYO and various other committees. She formerly was a Girl Scout leader and served on the Collingdale Police Department youth aid panel. She is predeceased by her parents Armenia and Albert Ricci, Sr. Survivors: Beloved wife of 48 years of Frank McGlinchey; loving mother of Erin D. McGlinchey and Shannon M. (Joseph) Kauffman; cherished grandmother of Abraham Albert Kauffman and Liam Jonah Kauffman; dear sister of Albert George (Denise) Ricci Jr. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also Mom to her 4 legged babies Ginger, Lucky, Jake, Burton and Sergeant. Funeral Mass: 11am, Mon., March 11 at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave. Collingdale, PA 19023. Viewing: 7-9pm Sun., at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 and 9-10:45am Monday at the church. Burial: SS Peter Paul Cemetery. In lieu flowers, contributions to St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave Collingdale, PA. 19023 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019