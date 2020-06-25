Lorraine Martin, 92, of Media Pennsylvania passed away June 23, 2020, at her residence at Lima Estates. Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. Raised in Marcus Hook and Linwood, she moved first to Eddystone and then to her beloved home on Foulk Road in Bethel Township, which she shared for over fifty years with her close friend Irene Pileski. Lorraine graduated from the Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 and joined the Chester Nursing Agency to serve Delaware County as a dedicated Registered Nurse, Home Health Aid, and medical administrator to the time of her retirement in 1992. An avid and adventurous traveller in her younger days, she explored the U.S. from coast to coast, as well as Canada and Mexico, the Caribbean and the Hawaiian Islands before their statehood. During her residence on Foulk Road Lorraine beautified the large property with her celebrated gardening skills, and enjoyed visiting her extended circle of family friends in Greensboro Maryland. She is survived by her brother Christopher Martin and his wife Lydia Martin of Quincy Massachusetts, and cousin Donna Martin and her partner Ray Hemenez of Santa Fe New Mexico. Services and interment will be private. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to ACTS Hospice, 411 North Middletown Road, Media PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.