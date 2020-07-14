1/1
Lottie Dickerson
(1937-2020) Lottie Dickerson, 82 of Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 5, 2020. Born and raised in Chester, she was the daughter of the late “Big Red” Fitzgerald and Laura (Ricketts) Bowler longtime residents of Chester. She was a graduate of Chester High School. She worked in the health care field for many years until her retirement. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years Andrew A. (Sonny) Dickerson and siblings Wilbert Ricketts and Richard Byrd. She is survived by her daughters Sheila Brooks (Edward) of Upper Chichester, Linda Green (Pete) of Chester, son Anthony Dickerson (Paulette) of Marcus Hook and Cathy Elliott of Upper Darby, eight (8) grandchildren, eleven (11) great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and many cousins. Visitation: Friday from 9:00 – 11:00 am, Hunt Irving Funeral Home 925 Pusey Street, Chester, PA. Funeral Service and burial are private. Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery Arr: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, PC 925 Pusey St. Chester, PA.


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
