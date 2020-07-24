1/
Louis Anthony "Lou" Delloso
1961 - 2020
(1961-2020) Louis “Lou” Anthony Delloso, 58, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 29, 1961, in Delaware County, PA, he was the son of Beverly Hayward High of Terre Hill, PA and the late Louis L. Delloso. Mr. Delloso was the Director of Operations for Bradshaw & Breakaway Collision Center. In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughters, Tiffany Smith (Drew) of Olive Branch, MS and Stephanie Reynolds (William) of Boiling Springs, SC; five grandchildren, Preston, Landon, Brielle, Sloan, and Navy; and sister, Cheryl Ann Delloso of Quincy, MA. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by Mr. Todd Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HIS Radio by phone 1-800-849-8930 or 864-292-6040 or mail: HIS Radio Donor Relations, 6469 Parkland Drive, Sarasota, FL 34243. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd’s North Church Street Chapel

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
