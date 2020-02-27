|
Louis B. D’Alonzo, 94 of Aldan and formerly of SW Phila., died Feb 27, 2020. WWII Army Veteran and retired foreman from Baldwin Locomotive and AJ Schmidt. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary R. (Caserta); sons, Francis (MaryLou) and Thomas (Lisa); 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Gregory, Nicole, Angela and Thomas Jr.; sister, Mary Grace “Tessie” Gorman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 10:30am at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale, PA. Viewing 9:30-10:30 am in church. Burial Ss Peter and Paul Cem. Arr by Marvil Funeral Home, Aldan. www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2020