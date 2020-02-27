Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
500 Woodlawn Avenue
Collingdale, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
500 Woodlawn Avenue
Collingdale, PA
Louis B. D'Alonzo Obituary
Louis B. D’Alonzo, 94 of Aldan and formerly of SW Phila., died Feb 27, 2020. WWII Army Veteran and retired foreman from Baldwin Locomotive and AJ Schmidt. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary R. (Caserta); sons, Francis (MaryLou) and Thomas (Lisa); 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Gregory, Nicole, Angela and Thomas Jr.; sister, Mary Grace “Tessie” Gorman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 10:30am at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale, PA. Viewing 9:30-10:30 am in church. Burial Ss Peter and Paul Cem. Arr by Marvil Funeral Home, Aldan. www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2020
