Louis F. Badolato
1932 - 2020
Louis F. Badolato passed away on November 25st 2020. The family will not be holding a memorial service at this time, but will hold a service to honor Louis’ life at a to-be-determined-date. Louis was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1932. After graduating high school, he served in the Korean War. His countless stories from serving our country makes one feel as if they stepped into a episode of MASH, where Lou is both the leading man and director. Following his time in the service, he came back to Philadelphia and started living life to its fullest—marrying the woman of his dreams, fathering children, running his own pizzeria, creating beautiful carpentry and masonry, and all the while maturing into a brilliant artist. Louis was truly a master of all trades. He could single handily build a house from the ground up. I am at a loss of how to possibly list all the things that my grandfather could do. I think the easiest way to say it is that he could do absolutely anything. He could build a telephone, bake breads that would make your mouth water, create a grandfather clock from the scraps in his garage, fix his truck (fix your truck), create a scenic pond in his front yard with a shovel and some rocks from the stream out back, dream of unique mechanical brakes (and build them), and the list goes on. To say that he was a master of all trades is an understatement. The saying for what my grandfather was has not yet been written because he was one-of-a-kind. Whatever is written here will surely not serve the feelings of what Louis’ art can evoke—words will not do it justice. He created world-renowned aviary wooden sculptures, winning world competitions for his trouble. Louis produced prized marble sculptures and paintings. Anything my grandfather made had his artistic touch. A simple hand-carved wooden spoon turned into something to marvel. His art shows that perfection just isn’t possible but the standard. Louis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a great man who will be missed. Louis is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Badolato, his son, Stephen Badolato, his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Badolato, and his brother Cesar (Chick) Badolato. Louis is survived by two of his children, Virginia and Linda Badolato, his granddaughter Dana Natttress, his grandson, Jason Nattress, his sister Rosemarie Brink, and his two great-grandchildren Savanna McGuire and Henry Nattress. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Phila. PA 19104 would be appreciated.

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
And he sang at Jason's wedding ! What a marvelous man.
Frank Napoli
Friend
November 29, 2020
My Sincere condolences to Virginia and Family
David mayfield
Coworker
November 29, 2020
My sincere condolences and love to the entire family. Lou was indeed a treasure. He will be missed. RIP Lou.
Susan Pattinson
Friend
November 28, 2020
Jason, you nailed it! Your Grandfather was a one of a kind. I am in all of his ingenious ideas that he made. I moved Louis 'Mcguyver' Badolato from his Albrightsville creation back down to Delaware County and I have to say, his range of talents amazes me to this day. When he told me where he got the parts for his bandsaw I knew he was a pro inventor. The bandsaw was to mill the logs on his lot to build his house. A car brake drum, a street light and parts he made all went into this saw and I can only imagine how many timbers it cut to perfection. When we left for the last trip down to Delco with his treasures, I could tell on the faces of all the deer and bears in his back yard that they were going to miss their Buddy. His kind heartedness was bestowed on all of them, he had bags of food that he would feed them off his back porch. I actually saw them crying that he was leaving them. My heart goes out to you, Dana, your Mom and Linda and all of his family. Please know he will be missed by me as well. I moved him but more importantly, he moved me! God bless all of those he touched
Patrick Twilley
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary jane Dennis
Family
