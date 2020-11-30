Louis F. Badolato passed away on November 25st 2020. The family will not be holding a memorial service at this time, but will hold a service to honor Louis’ life at a to-be-determined-date. Louis was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1932. After graduating high school, he served in the Korean War. His countless stories from serving our country makes one feel as if they stepped into a episode of MASH, where Lou is both the leading man and director. Following his time in the service, he came back to Philadelphia and started living life to its fullest—marrying the woman of his dreams, fathering children, running his own pizzeria, creating beautiful carpentry and masonry, and all the while maturing into a brilliant artist. Louis was truly a master of all trades. He could single handily build a house from the ground up. I am at a loss of how to possibly list all the things that my grandfather could do. I think the easiest way to say it is that he could do absolutely anything. He could build a telephone, bake breads that would make your mouth water, create a grandfather clock from the scraps in his garage, fix his truck (fix your truck), create a scenic pond in his front yard with a shovel and some rocks from the stream out back, dream of unique mechanical brakes (and build them), and the list goes on. To say that he was a master of all trades is an understatement. The saying for what my grandfather was has not yet been written because he was one-of-a-kind. Whatever is written here will surely not serve the feelings of what Louis’ art can evoke—words will not do it justice. He created world-renowned aviary wooden sculptures, winning world competitions for his trouble. Louis produced prized marble sculptures and paintings. Anything my grandfather made had his artistic touch. A simple hand-carved wooden spoon turned into something to marvel. His art shows that perfection just isn’t possible but the standard. Louis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a great man who will be missed. Louis is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Badolato, his son, Stephen Badolato, his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Badolato, and his brother Cesar (Chick) Badolato. Louis is survived by two of his children, Virginia and Linda Badolato, his granddaughter Dana Natttress, his grandson, Jason Nattress, his sister Rosemarie Brink, and his two great-grandchildren Savanna McGuire and Henry Nattress. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Phila. PA 19104 would be appreciated.