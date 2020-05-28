Louis F. Olsen Jr.
Louis F. Olsen, Jr. 91, of Springfield, PA, formerly of Clifton Heights, PA passed away May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Baxter); loving father of Donna (Richard) Pezick and David Olsen; cherished grandfather of Kristyn and Alexa and 3 great - grandchildren Blake, Jackson and Ella. He is also survived by his brothers John (Nancy) Hughes, Jim (The late Terry) Hughes and Carl (Diane) Hughes. Louis was a Staff Sargent in the Marines. He was a Mummer for over 40 years. Lou was known as the neighborhood handy man and loved boating. Services and burial Private. Contributions can be made in his honor for Main Line Home Hospice, https://www.mainlinehealth.org/specialties/homecare/ways-to-give/give-online-now Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)

Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
