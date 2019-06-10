|
Louis F. Scattolini, “Big Louie”, age 87, a current resident of West Grove, PA, and former 39-year resident of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died peacefully on June 8, 2019, at Coatesville VA Hospice Center. Lou was the loving Husband of the late Carol A. Scattolini, “Big Red”, and predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. He was a 1950 graduate of St. James High School. Lou, along with his brothers and sisters, owned Scattolini Motors in Chester, PA. Lou was a US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict. A parishioner of Assumption BVM Parish in West Grove, PA., “Big Louie”, was a selfless man, whose generosity will be remembered and missed by all his family and friends. Lou loved the years he and Carol spent with their friends of “The Club”, ski trips with the boys, and vacations with his family. As he grew older, he became an excellent cook, mixing everything, and becoming the king of “The half”. His wine making was loved by many, and his woodworking, especially birdhouses, were charming. What was most impressive, was how he developed into a fine painter and donated his time as a volunteer at Jennersville Hospital. Survivors: Son: Bill (Kathleen) Scattolini of Folcroft, PA. Daughter: Luzette (Scott) Lehman of West Chester, PA. Son: Jim (Helen) Scattolini of Media, PA. Grandchildren: Jesse (Amy), Crystal (Ray), Seth and Olivia. Great-Grandchildren: Krischan, Alexa, Noah and William. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews Visitation: Saturday, June 15th from 8:30-9:45AM at Assumption BVM Parish, 300 State Rd., West Grove, PA 19390. Funeral Mass: Saturday, June 15th at 10:00AM at Assumption BVM Parish. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Coatesville VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 1400 Black Horse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320 Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019