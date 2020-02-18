|
Louis J. Verdecchio, age 68 of Aldan, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Louis and Theresa (Kearns) Verdecchio. Survivors: Devoted and loving father of Kimberly (Douglas) LiVolsi and Louis (Michelle) Verdecchio, cherished Pop Pop of Ella LiVolsi, and Louis and Jake Verdecchio, beloved brother of Diane (Dan) Raco, Ellen (Frank) Abadie, Liz (Anthony) Cosmi and Mary Ellen (John) Kilcolm. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, February 20th from 9:30-10:45AM with a Funeral Mass to follow 11AM at St. Eugene Church, 200 S Oak Ave, Primos, PA 19018, with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Musicians On Call, https://www.musiciansoncall.org/ or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020