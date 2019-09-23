|
Louis M. Bayne, Jr., son of the late Louis M. & Elizabeth Nicely, passed away on Sept. 18th at his home in Drexel Hill. Louis attended Lansdowne High School, then the University of Pennsylvania, where he was captain of the 1957 basketball team. He then completed his graduate work at Temple University in Educational Administration, and the School of Social Work at the University of North Carolina. He proudly served in the US Army. He taught for many years in the School District of Philadelphia before becoming the Director of Education and Child Care for the Baptist Children’s Services. He concluded his working career in the Physical Plant division of Haverford College. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Carol Anne. He is survived by his children, Monica Lynne Russell (Robert), Louis M., III (Gloria) & John O. (the late Deanna); his grandsons, Louis M., IV & James Prescott, and his brother, William N. Bayne (Eleanor). Family and friends are invited to share in Lou’s Life Celebration, from 10-11am, Sat. Sept. 28th at St. George Episcopal Church, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003 and to participate in his Memorial Service at 11am. Lou will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 would be appreciated. To share your fondest memories of Lou, please visit www.lifecelebration.com Life Celebration services provided by Leaver/Cable of Buckingham
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019