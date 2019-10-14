|
|
Louis Robert Cicconi, Sr., of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday morning, September 29, 2019. Lou was born on July 8, 1927 in Philadelphia and served in the US Military during WWII in the Coast Guard. Soon after he was married to the love of his life, Catherine Ann Patriarca, for 60 years until her passing in 2012. He is survived by his children Robert “Bob” Cicconi (Rose Smolka) of West Chester, Gayle Hudson of Glen Mills, Guy & Gina Cicconi of Las Vegas, Lou Cicconi, Jr. (Frankie Ward) of Thornton, and his grandson, Brett Hudson (Amanda Joseph) of Media. Lou was mechanically inclined and was fascinated by the most difficult automotive challenges. As a teenager, he taught himself to rebuild transmissions and later perfected a method to properly repair fiberglass, which was just becoming prevalent in the marketplace. He established Cicconi Auto Body in 1961 and specialized in Corvette repair. As his business grew, he invested in real estate and launched the racing careers of his sons. Lou thrived in the competitiveness of automobile racing and his cars were always on the forefront of innovation. Lou had a big heart and was always a proponent of the underdog, being the first one to lend a helping hand in time of need. Lou loved his family, friends, customers, the racing community and his around-the-clock caregivers who made him happy and comfortable when his COPD immobilized him. Visitation: Saturday, October 19th, from 8:30am to 10:15am at Saint Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA. Memorial Mass Saturday, October 19 at 10:30am at the church. The inurnment will be private. Lunch will be served immediately following the Mass at the Concordville Inn Restaurant, 780 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following charities: St. Peter Cathedral School, 310 West 6th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 Checkered Flag Fan Club Injured Race Driver’s Fund, P.O. Box 79, Kutztown, PA 19530
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 15, 2019