Louis Siegel, 83, of Broomall, PA, died at his home January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marcia (nee Berkowitz). Beloved father of Shellie Hoyt Zollo, Brenda Chinofsky, Sharon Hummel, Paula Dausto, Jana Ianini, Michelle Siegel, Pamela DeLuca, Yvonne Hoff, Melissa Brooks, Stephen, Harold, Jack, Edward, Travis, Darrin, James, Michael, Terrence J. Townsend and Sam Siegel. Also survived by 48 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, sister of Lakie (Siegel) Vanderhorst and brother Bernard Siegel. Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 AM at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Interment will follow at 12 noon at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 1200 Bartram Avenue, Collingdale, PA 19023. Contributions can be made to “Dad’s Seats” at their upcoming fundraiser on Saturday February 15th at J.T. Brewski’s Pub, 510 Oak Avenue, Primos, PA,19018 www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 4, 2020
