Louis V. La France, Jr., age 73, longtime resident of Crum Lynne, died peacefully at home on September 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Lou is survived by his wife, Sally (nee Pearson); children Louis V. La France III (Helen), Laura Wolhafe (George), and Theresa Daniels (Jonathan); fourteen grandchildren; and his brother Vincent La France (Barbara). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa La France. Friends and family are invited to visitation hours, 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM, at the Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12th. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pk., Eddystone, PA 19022. Please visit www.haganfuneralhome.com
for additional details and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063.