DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Church of St. Ignatius Loyola
339 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of St. Ignatius Loyola
339 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
View Map
Louise A. Terruso Obituary
Louise Ann Terruso, of West Chester, passed away from respiratory failure on March 6, 2020 at Chester County Hospital. Louise was born in Taylor, PA on September 30, 1943. Louise was a graduate of Coughlin High School in Wilkes Barre. She attended Bloomsburg State College receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She received a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology from West Chester University. Louise taught elementary education for 35 years to 4th graders at the Glenolden School in Interboro School District, PA. Louise was a caring and conscientious teacher, dedicated to her students. She was active with the Interboro Education Association during her teaching career. Louise was passionate about building relationships between the faculty and the Glenolden community. She founded the Glenolden Players and wrote and directed many humorous faculty plays. After retirement in 1999, Louise became a family-based therapist for Northwestern Human Services, then an outpatient therapist for Child Guidance Resource Centers. Louise had a great love of animals and became a Docent at the Philadelphia Zoo in 2011. Prior to her passing, Louise resided at Barclay Friends in West Chester, PA. Louise is survived by her cousins William Ruth (Patti), Rev. John Ruth, Joseph Ruth (Paul) and so many dear friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Alice Rutkowsky Terruso, her father, Anthony Terruso, and her aunt, Estelle Hock. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com. An additional viewing will be held at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola 339 N. Maple Ave. Kingston, PA 18704 on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 am; Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 am. Interment will be held at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Larksville, PA. Donations in Louise’s memory can be made to the Philadelphia Zoo at 3400 W. Girard Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19104 (https://phillyzoo.pivvit.com/annual-fund)
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020
