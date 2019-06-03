|
1923-2019 Louise B. White Shea, 95 of Woodlyn died June 1, 2019 at Barclay Friends. Born in Parkside, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Hilda Mould White, and lived most of her life in Chester before moving to her late residence in 1972. Louise was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1941 and was employed by State Farm for over 30 years before retiring in 1986. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and great grandchildren. Louise was a force of nature, full of high energy, gregarious, fun loving and always the life of a party. She was the first to help if you were in need and always there for her family and friends and will be greatly missed and long remembered with love. Though there were hard times, she felt blessed and grateful for a long and good life and for the love of her family and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Henry D. “Henny” Shea, who died October 31, 2005; her beloved daughter, Rosemary Shea, who died August 7, 2016; and her siblings, Charles M. White, Hazel Jadick and Sarah J. Estheimer. Louise is survived by her sons, Richard F. Shea (Howard) and Walter D. Shea (Gail); her brother, Frederick W. White (Louise); her grandchildren, Jennifer Penrod (Andrew) and Cindy Shea; her great grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Penrod; and her many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 7-9 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 and after 9 AM Saturday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078 Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Saturday, June 8th at the funeral home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 4, 2019