Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Morelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise C. (Colasante) Morelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise C. (Colasante) Morelli Obituary
Louise C. Morelli (nee Colasante), age 85, of Ridley Park passed on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Adolph Morelli (1954); Louise will be sadly missed by her loving son, Anthony J. Morelli (Deborah) and her adoring daughters, Joyce A. Schaller (James) and Marisa L. Morelli; her dear grandchildren, Gina (Ryan), Renee, Justin and Jeremy, her one dearest great-grandchild, Mia; her devoted brother, Alphonse “Sonny” Colasante and her dear sister, Marie Colletti and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her dear sister, Carmella Learned. She was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School. For many years, Louise worked as a Hostess for Denny’s Restaurant in Essington, Pa and this suited her servant heart. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday, June 4th, 9-10:15 AM at St. Madeline’s Church, 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise’s name may be made to St. Madeline’s Church at the above address, where she was a lifelong and devoted parishioner. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.