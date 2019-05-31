|
|
Louise C. Morelli (nee Colasante), age 85, of Ridley Park passed on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Adolph Morelli (1954); Louise will be sadly missed by her loving son, Anthony J. Morelli (Deborah) and her adoring daughters, Joyce A. Schaller (James) and Marisa L. Morelli; her dear grandchildren, Gina (Ryan), Renee, Justin and Jeremy, her one dearest great-grandchild, Mia; her devoted brother, Alphonse “Sonny” Colasante and her dear sister, Marie Colletti and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her dear sister, Carmella Learned. She was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School. For many years, Louise worked as a Hostess for Denny’s Restaurant in Essington, Pa and this suited her servant heart. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday, June 4th, 9-10:15 AM at St. Madeline’s Church, 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise’s name may be made to St. Madeline’s Church at the above address, where she was a lifelong and devoted parishioner. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019