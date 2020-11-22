Louise DeVirgilio “Miss Louise”, 100, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, she was a long-time resident of Brookhaven, PA. During WWII she was a nurse’s aide. After the war she worked for Sun Ray Drugs, W.T. Grant, Ship and Shore, and finished off her working career with Kmart at the age of 95, the oldest known Kmart employee in North America. She was also a machine operator at the polls until she was 98. Louise was an active member of Our Lady of Charity Catholic Church where she attended mass daily. She also kept busy as an active member of the American Legion Aux., Marine Corps Aux., and the Parkside Fire Company Aux. She absolutely loved planting flowers and gardening and loved to shop. Above all else, she loved being surrounded by her family. Louise loved life and her friends and treated them as family. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Albert DeVirgilio; her parents Alexander and Juvanae Merlino; and 3 siblings Mary, Albert, and Gloria. Louise is survived by her loving children Bert DeVirgilio (Sandy), Genevieve M. Skaggs (late Tom), Maryann Bullen (late Bob) and Joseph DeVirgilio (Marianne); her sister Lillian Cosenza; her 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, her loving care giver Ruby Robinson Munde and Mike Higgins. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Tuesday, 10-11am at the church. Burial Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 and/or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852. Arrangements made by the Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com