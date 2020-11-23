Louise DeVirgilio “Miss Louise”, 100, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Tuesday, 10-11am at the church. Burial Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 and/or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852. Arrangements made by the Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com