Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise E. (Goldsborough) Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise E. (Goldsborough) Anderson Obituary
Louise E. Anderson (Goldsborough) of Chester, PA, age 92, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center, Lima, PA. She was born March 25, 1927 in Chester, PA to Samuel Carroll and Mary Goldsborough. Louise was preceded in death by her son, James A. Anderson, Jr. She is the loving mother of daughter, Carole L. Anderson of Lithonia, GA. A memorial will be held at St. Peter’s UAME Church, 2019 W. 3rd St., Chester, PA on Friday, 10/25/2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.