Louise E. Anderson (Goldsborough) of Chester, PA, age 92, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center, Lima, PA. She was born March 25, 1927 in Chester, PA to Samuel Carroll and Mary Goldsborough. Louise was preceded in death by her son, James A. Anderson, Jr. She is the loving mother of daughter, Carole L. Anderson of Lithonia, GA. A memorial will be held at St. Peter’s UAME Church, 2019 W. 3rd St., Chester, PA on Friday, 10/25/2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019