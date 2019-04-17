|
Louise Letherbury (nee Gyton), 88, passed away suddenly April 16, 2019. Born in Chester, she grew up in Parkside and has resided in Brookhaven since 1957. She was a graduate of Media High School and worked for 10 years at Little Angels in Parkside. Louise was a long time member of Parkside United Methodist and most recently Lima United Methodist, where she attended a knitting group. She loved to work on cross word puzzles, knitting, and enjoyed spending time with her best friend since grade school, Joan Hunsicker. Above all else, she loved being with her family, especially her great grandkids. She is predeceased by her parents Elsie and Edward Gyton and her siblings Jeanie and William Gyton. Louise is survived by her devoted and beloved husband of 66 years, George Letherbury; her loving children Glenn Letherbury (Maxine August) and Diane Gallagher; her granddaughter Kelly Pekala (John); and her great grandchildren Haylee, Riley, and John Pekala. Funeral Service Friday (April 19, 2019) 11am at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Friday 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial private. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019