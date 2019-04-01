|
Louise M. Brandenburg, of Warminster, passed away on March 28, 2019 at Abington Hospital- Jefferson Health. She was 85 years old.
Louise was the beloved wife of Wallace Brandenburg. The couple would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July.
Louise was born and raised in Glenolden, PA.
In her free time, Louise enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her great- grandchildren, her friends & traveling all over the U.S. with no particular destination.
In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by a son, Anthony E. Brandenburg; two daughters, Holly A. Casey, Cynthia S. Miller (Robert); 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Louise's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976. Family will receive friends from 10 until the time of the service. Interment will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise's honor to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY10036.
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2019