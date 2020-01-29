|
1923 - 2020 Louise T. Nevader (nee Lombardo) age 96, formerly of Collingdale passed away on January 27, 2020 at the Southeastern Veterans Home in Spring City. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Nevader. Survived by her children Robert Masteller (Terri), William Masteller (Kathleen) and Maria Long (Andrew); her sister Julia Ligambi; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Louise was a proud veteran of the Navy Waves serving in WWII and a past Post Commander of Post 892. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling on Monday from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Joseph, Woodlawn Ave Collingdale. Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020