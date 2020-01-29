Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Woodlawn Ave
Collingdale, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Woodlawn Ave
Collingdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Nevader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise T. (Lombardo) Nevader


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise T. (Lombardo) Nevader Obituary
1923 - 2020 Louise T. Nevader (nee Lombardo) age 96, formerly of Collingdale passed away on January 27, 2020 at the Southeastern Veterans Home in Spring City. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Nevader. Survived by her children Robert Masteller (Terri), William Masteller (Kathleen) and Maria Long (Andrew); her sister Julia Ligambi; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Louise was a proud veteran of the Navy Waves serving in WWII and a past Post Commander of Post 892. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling on Monday from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Joseph, Woodlawn Ave Collingdale. Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -