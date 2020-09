Louise Ulrich (nee East), passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a resident of Chesapeake City, MD, formerly of Norwood. Beloved wife of the late John J. Ulrich. Devoted mother of Scott (Carol) & the late Billy. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ulrich was a longtime member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed her time at the casinos, especially playing blackjack. Services & Interment will be private to due COVID-19 restrictions.