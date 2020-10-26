Lucia “Lucy” Dona, 89, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, she lived many years in Upper Darby and spent the last 16 years in Brookhaven. Lucy loved to crochet, knit, read, and walk. She was a private person who loved the shore. Above all else, she loved her family and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She will be deeply missed. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of over 50 years Robert Dona; her parents Carmella and Raffaello Castelli; and her siblings Tino, Carlo, Susan, Eve, and Annie. She is survived by her loving children Angel (Don) Cassidy and Debbie (Rob) Capuzzi; her beloved grandchildren Rachel (Rob), Michael (Aimee), Steven (Amanda), Christopher (Nicole), and Amanda (Tyler); and her great grandchildren who adored her Jenica, Lucia, Steven, Carlee, Sophia, and Samantha. Funeral mass Friday 11am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Friday 10-11am at the church. Burial SS Peter and Paul, Springfield, PA, 19064. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Main Line Health Home Care and Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Rd., Suite 10, Radnor, PA, 19087. Arrangements by Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com