1/1
Lucia "Lucy" Dona
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucia “Lucy” Dona, 89, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, she lived many years in Upper Darby and spent the last 16 years in Brookhaven. Lucy loved to crochet, knit, read, and walk. She was a private person who loved the shore. Above all else, she loved her family and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She will be deeply missed. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of over 50 years Robert Dona; her parents Carmella and Raffaello Castelli; and her siblings Tino, Carlo, Susan, Eve, and Annie. She is survived by her loving children Angel (Don) Cassidy and Debbie (Rob) Capuzzi; her beloved grandchildren Rachel (Rob), Michael (Aimee), Steven (Amanda), Christopher (Nicole), and Amanda (Tyler); and her great grandchildren who adored her Jenica, Lucia, Steven, Carlee, Sophia, and Samantha. Funeral mass Friday 11am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Friday 10-11am at the church. Burial SS Peter and Paul, Springfield, PA, 19064. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Main Line Health Home Care and Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Rd., Suite 10, Radnor, PA, 19087. Arrangements by Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
4220 Edgmont Ave.
Brookhaven, PA 19015
610-876-5237
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved