Lucille Henebry Dix, of Media, PA passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Roanoke, VA on November 21, 1921, to the late Leo & Jeannette (Szlapka) Henebry. She is survived by her children Susan (David) Geary, Karen (Dennis) Jones; grandchildren Aaron Smith, Jeannette Smith, Stephanie Jojokian, Ryan Geary, Heather Cubides and Brian Jones; great grandchildren Remy and Evan Smith, Maxwell and Cameron Gross, Noah Alejandro, and Brandon and Emily Cubides. She was predeceased by her beloved husband George and son Stephen. Lucille attended high school in Philadelphia and graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology. She taught high school business classes. She enjoyed music and all things related to Nature, especially birds and plants. She lived a life of service, from camp counselor to Girl Scout leader, P. E. O. sister, church member and hospice visitor. She was dearly loved by family and friends. Due to social distancing restrictions Lucille’s services will be private at this time.