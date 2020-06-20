Lucille Virginia "Lu Lu" Duffy
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille “Lu Lu” Virginia Duffy On June 17th, of natural causes. Beloved mother of Joseph (Sharon), Michael (Madeline), John, the late Francis (Jacqueline) and the late Maria. Also survived by her sister Carmella O’Neill (Hugh), many nieces and nephews, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Margaret Iva, and siblings Jerry Spino (Josephine), Rose Ziff (Joe), Mario Spino (Elsa), Freddie Spino (Vera), Connie Ranelli (Jack) and Nicholas Uva (Pat). Lucille was primarily and always a devoted mother and caretaker to her large family. She worked for many years as a waitress at the Melrose Diner. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Tuesday, June 23rd, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, with Funeral Service to follow 11:00 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Forest at Hills Cemetery located in Northeast Philadelphia. Visitors are respectfully asked to maintain proper social distancing, and to please wear a face mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Service
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved