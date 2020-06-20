Lucille “Lu Lu” Virginia Duffy On June 17th, of natural causes. Beloved mother of Joseph (Sharon), Michael (Madeline), John, the late Francis (Jacqueline) and the late Maria. Also survived by her sister Carmella O’Neill (Hugh), many nieces and nephews, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Margaret Iva, and siblings Jerry Spino (Josephine), Rose Ziff (Joe), Mario Spino (Elsa), Freddie Spino (Vera), Connie Ranelli (Jack) and Nicholas Uva (Pat). Lucille was primarily and always a devoted mother and caretaker to her large family. She worked for many years as a waitress at the Melrose Diner. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Tuesday, June 23rd, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, with Funeral Service to follow 11:00 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Forest at Hills Cemetery located in Northeast Philadelphia. Visitors are respectfully asked to maintain proper social distancing, and to please wear a face mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store