Lucretia Chute


1927 - 2019
Lucretia Chute Obituary
Lucretia Chute, of Secane, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on July 14, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edward & Lucretia (Holdway) Carlsson. Lucretia was predeceased by her beloved husband Henry and daughter Pamela. She is survived by daughter Deborah (Willie) Bowes; grandchildren Sybil Cappello, Ashley Johnson and Kelsey VanCuren; great grandchildren Charlie Johnson, Frankie Johnson, Ava Cappello, Morgan VanCuren and Nash VanCuren. She enjoyed gardening in her free time and more than anything, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Lucretia worked as a Registrar at Temple Hospital for many years. She was a proud graduate of Most Precious Blood High School. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019
