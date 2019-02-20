Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cornelius Catholic Church
160 Ridge Rd
Chadds Ford, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cornelius Catholic Church
160 Ridge Rd
Chadds Ford, PA
View Map
Lucretia Fitzpatrick Obituary
Lucretia Fitzpatrick, age 90, of Garnet Valley, PA passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, Lucretia has resided in Garnet Valley for the past 15 years. She previously resided in Hershey Mills in West Chester and Marple Twp. where she raised her four daughters. A homemaker, Lucretia was also a Registered Nurse. In addition to being devoted to her husband and family, she was also devoted to her Catholic faith and a parishioner of St. Cornelius Catholic Church were she volunteered as a school nurse. She also volunteered for many years at Riddle Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed spending her spare time playing golf, painting watercolors and practicing yoga. In addition, Lucretia enjoyed summers at the Jersey Shore with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Mary McGarry O’Rawe, and her husband, Francis J. Fitzpatrick Jr. who died in 2002. Lucretia is survived by her 4 daughters; Kathleen F. Coulston, the Honorable Maureen F. Fitzpatrick (Dr. Bartholomew J. Tortella), Dr. Lucretia Fitzpatrick and Mary Alice Gallagher, Esq. (Howard Gallagher Esq.), 5 grandsons; Alexander Robbins, R. Matthew Gosner, Kevin Gallagher Esq., 1LT. Brian Gallagher U.S.A and Luke Tortella and a sister, Margaret Mary Sims. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, 9-10am at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, PA 19317 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment, S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lucretia’ memory to St. Cornelius Church at the above address. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
