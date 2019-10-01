Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Spincic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Ann Spincic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Ann Spincic Obituary
Lucy Ann Spincic, age 87 of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Upland, PA, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 27, 2019. She graduated from Eddystone High School, Eddystone, PA. She was employed as a Purchasing Agent for the DuPont Company. She was pre-deceased by her parents and her husband of 56 years, Carl Spincic. She will be dearly missed by her children; daughter Toni Lynn (Michael); son Carl, Jr.; daughter Lisa (Patrick); grandchildren Christopher (Angelina), Michael and great grandson Dominic and her little dog Carlee. She is also survived by a sister Rose Ritz; brother Al Papi and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 from 10-11 am. A memorial service will follow. Private committal service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now