Lucy B Cellucci,. (nee Ceriale) on July 3, 2019, of Springfield. Loving wife of 53 years to the late Frank Cellucci. Survived by her children Skip (Peg), Ruth, Frank (Arlene), Mary (Don), Carol (Gary) and Sue (Mike); 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren; and her sister Madeline Spatichia. Sister of the late Matt, Anthony, Marie, Gloria and Barbara. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday, July 9th from 9:30AM-10:45AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM, ALL IN CHURCH, at St. Kevin’s Church 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428, would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on July 8, 2019