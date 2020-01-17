|
|
1936-2020 Lucy Mango Mongelli, 83, of Folsom, died January 13, 2020 at home. Originally from Southwest Philadelphia, Lucy was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Curry Mango. Lucy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a selfless person who always opened her home to family and friends. Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Mongelli; her children, Cathy Brady, James McGurk, and Joseph McGurk, Jr.; and her siblings, Joan Podgorski and Charles, Anthony, Francis, and Catherine Mango. Lucy is survived by her children, Margie Kelly, Barbara Hanes (Bob), Janice Johnston (Gary), and Maria Stearns; siblings, Michael and John Mango, Carmela Mesropian, Rose Burns, and Elizabeth Monaghan; 17 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren with one on the way. Visitation: 8:15-10:15 AM Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Mass: 11 AM Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton, PA 19070. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St., Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020