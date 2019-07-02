|
|
Luis E. Kodumal, M.D. passed away on June 30, 2019 at age 76, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 8, 1943 in Manila, Philippines to the late Ghanshamdas & Rosario (Ezpeleta) Kodumal. Luis is survived by his loving wife Florentina (Garcia) Kodumal; his siblings Rose Lansang, Gemma Kodumal, Teresita Kodumal, Monica Samonte, Mary Anne Tom, Eugenio Kodumal, Ramon Kodumal, and Joseph Kodumal; his children Louis Kodumal, Karen Kodumal, Lorraine Cunanan, and John Kodumal; his grandchildren Jalen Cunanan, Madeleine Kodumal, and Thomas Kodumal, and many nieces and nephews. Luis graduated from San Beda College in 1959, and earned his medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas in 1967. He began a long medical career in the Philadelphia area, receiving post-graduate medical training and subsequently training medical residents at the former Graduate Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania. He was also on staff at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, and maintained his own private practice in Woodlyn. He loved medicine and continued to practice until his passing, working on a part-time basis for Pottstown Medical Specialists at Pottstown Memorial Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday July 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Madeline Parish, 110 Park St, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in support of pancreatic cancer research at Jefferson University Hospital. Please donate online at www.jefferson.edu/giving
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019