Luke Joseph “Joe” Doughty, age 92, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on February 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Luke Doughty and Anna (nee McGraine). Joe grew up in Yeadon, PA, where he attended St. Leonard’s Academy and later graduated from Malvern Preparatory School. After graduating high school, Joe served in the U.S. Army and later the U.S. Army Reserves. A 1952 graduate of St. Joseph University, Joe earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, which launched his career in printing and publishing. A dedicated employee, Joe worked most of his career with Lang Graphic Arts and later managing the Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital Print Shop in Philadelphia, PA. In 1954, Joe married Jane Catherine (nee Torchiana) of Narberth, PA, and shortly after moved to Drexel Hill, PA, where they would start a family, raise five children and live out their golden years. Joe was a devoted family man, a faithful Catholic, and an avid sports fan. A basketball player at a young age, Joe continued to follow various sports throughout his life. He enjoyed watching games as well as spirited conversations with family and friends around politics, sports and current events. Joe most enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. Watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, achieve goals and play sports brought him great joy. Throughout his life, Joe showed unfailing love and support for his family and an inspiring strength. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He is survived by his loving children Mary McGlynn (Charles), James Doughty (Beverly), Michael Doughty (Mary), Ann Lang (Steve) and William Doughty (Cassandra). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, February 22, 2020 9:30-10:20 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA, and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe’s memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020