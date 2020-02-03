|
|
Luther Anthony Randolph, 84, musician, artist, producer, educator, husband, father, grandfather, activist and philanthropist, died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Luther was best know for his mid-century contributions to the Philadelphia music scene as an accomplished jazz organist, producer and record label owner. He produced such chart topping songs as “Yes I’m Ready” by Barbara Mason and “Hey There Lonely Girl” by Eddie Holmon. Luther was a wonderful husband, brother, father and “Pop Pop”. Leaving to cherish loving memories are his wife of close to 20 years, Sylvia Hayre Randolph; daughter Coree Cuff Lonergan and son-in-law Richard Lonergan; step daughter, Lee Harrison; granddaughter, Chloe Cuff; sisters Elise Hunt and Naomi Randolph; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 350 W. State Street, Media, PA 19063: Viewing 9 to 11 am; Service 11:00 am; and Interment to follow at the Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 4, 2020