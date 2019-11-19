Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Lydia DiMarco Galati Obituary
Lydia DiMarco Galati, 95 of Folsom, passed away on November 16, 2019. Lydia was born and raised in Philadelphia by her parents Frank and Lucy DiMarco. She graduated St. Rita’s School and John W. Hallahan High School. Lydia was an associate at Macy’s for many years. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church and devoted to St. Anthony and St. Jude. Lydia enjoyed cooking and baking cookies. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. Lydia was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Domenick Galati; her parents and her 4 siblings. She is survived by her children, Ralph (Rosemary) Galati and Linda Hunt; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Thursday November 21 at Noon in Our Lady of Peace Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park. Friends may call at the church beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation the St. James Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 1499 9th St. Eddystone, PA 19022.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2019
