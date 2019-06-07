|
Lydia F. McCall (nee Burns) age 85, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2019. Formerly of Folcroft PA, Lydia called Aston her home for the past 62 years. A loving wife and mother, Lydia enjoyed travelling with her husband to Gospel Concerts, Disneyworld and Dollywood, to name a few. She adored her family and loved summer trips with them to her favorite beach, Ocean City, NJ. She was an active member of Faith Community Church in Brookhaven for over 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Clarence & Lydia Clifford Burns. Sister of the late Dorothy Connor, Clarence Burns Jr., Clifford Burns, Claude Burns, Robert Burns, and Mary Jane Ashworth. Survivors: Devoted husband of 65 years, Gerald B. McCall, loving mother of Lynne (John) Bigas, Gerald, Jr. (Nancy) McCall, and Dale (Andrew) Frankel. Lydia also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who she adored. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in Lydia’s memory, please address to: Faith Community Church, 3515 Edgemont Ave, Brookhaven PA 19015 Funeral & Interment will be private Arrangements Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home of Aston Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019