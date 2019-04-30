|
Lydia Virginia Mastrangelo, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Bishopville, Maryland. Born June 20, 1936 in Pescara, Italy, the daughter of the late Carmela De Sanctis (nee Giuliani) and Donato De Sanctis. Lydia came to America at the age of 21, where she met her late husband, Salvatore P. Mastrangelo and was married for 32 joyous years. Lydia taught Italian and Latin for 20 years at St. Maria Goretti High School in Philadelphia, PA. She enjoyed teaching and was an inspiration to many of her students. She had a passion for the arts, and enjoyed classical music and ballroom dancing. She was known for her home-made Italian cooking and baking, always welcoming family and friends to her home. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the center of her life. She touched the lives of so many with her humor and kindness, encouraging all to laugh, sing, and dance. She is survived by her children, Salvatore Mastrangelo, Lisa Robinson (John), and Carla Canakis (Jerrold). Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren, Andrew, Justin and Alexander Canakis; James, Daniel and Kristin Robinson; Salvatore, Alexandria and Brett Mastrangelo. Dearest sister of Giuliani Postiglione (Carl) and Paula De Sanctis Bonavitacola, and late Louis “Gino” DeSanctis. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, May 3rd, 9-10:15 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ln, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations in her memory to the Filitalia Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1809 West Oregon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019