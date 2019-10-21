Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Lynda T. Pacitti, 53, of Glen Mills, PA, on October 18, 2019. Born in 1966 to Linda M. Reilly (Green) & the late John J. “Jack” Reilly. Lynda was the beloved mother of Jaclyn D’Antonio (Christopher), Nicholas Pacitti & Anthony Pacitti. Loving grandmother of Nicholas & Reilly D’Antonio. Dear sister of Roger Reilly (Nicole) & Theresa Soares (Matthew) and loving aunt of Shane & Sloane Reilly and Lena & Luci Soares. Relatives & friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:00-9:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and Friday, Oct. 25, 9:30-10:45 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 2400 N Providence Rd., Media, PA followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Private. Family strongly requests contributions be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th st. #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAE IN LIEU OF FLOWERS. Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrgs by: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 W Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 (610)-449-0300
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 22, 2019
