Lynn L. Rudolph (nee Lacox), age 86, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Broomall, PA, on February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel F. Rudolph Jr., MD; loving mother of Gail L. Tyler (Paul), Richard S. Rudolph (Ann) and Timothy J. Rudolph (Mary); devoted grandmother of five, and dear sister of Richard Lacox. Mrs. Rudolph was a volunteer with the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, which benefits Bryn Mawr Hospital, for over forty years. She proudly served as Chair of the Devon Country Fair for two years. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday February 24, 2020, 6 - 8 PM and Tuesday, 10 – 11 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Friends Southwestern Burial Grounds, Upper Darby, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Bryn Mawr Hospital, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
